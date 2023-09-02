Teen boy reported missing, last seen in Compton

Authorities asked the public for help Saturday finding a 14-year-old boy who went missing in Compton.
Javier Pimentel was last seen at 12:25 p.m. Friday in the 15300 block of South San Jose Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Pimentel was believed to be heading to the 700 block of Warren Lane in Inglewood.
He was described as a 5-feet-1-inch tall Latino boy weighing 100 pounds with short black hair and black eyes. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a black sweater, blue sweats with a blue stripe, a green bracelet and a clear bracelet.
The sheriff’s Compton station urged anyone with information regarding Pimentel’s whereabouts to call them at 310-605-6555. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.