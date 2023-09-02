fbpx Teen boy reported missing, last seen in Compton
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Missing / Teen boy reported missing, last seen in Compton

Teen boy reported missing, last seen in Compton

Missing Sep 02, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

Authorities asked the public for help Saturday finding a 14-year-old boy who went missing in Compton.

Javier Pimentel was last seen at 12:25 p.m. Friday in the 15300 block of South San Jose Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Pimentel was believed to be heading to the 700 block of Warren Lane in Inglewood.

He was described as a 5-feet-1-inch tall Latino boy weighing 100 pounds with short black hair and black eyes. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a black sweater, blue sweats with a blue stripe, a green bracelet and a clear bracelet.

The sheriff’s Compton station urged anyone with information regarding Pimentel’s whereabouts to call them at 310-605-6555. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

More from Missing

LA County Sep 01, 2023
share with
Authorities seek public’s help finding 31-year-old mother, 2 sons by
LA County Aug 30, 2023
share with
Missing octogenarians: Authorities seek men last seen in Lancaster, Colton by
LA County Aug 28, 2023
share with
Located: 14-year-old girl who got in an SUV in Diamond Bar by
LA County Aug 25, 2023
share with
Woman reported missing, last seen in Palmdale by
LA County Aug 22, 2023
share with
Authorities seek public’s help finding missing 16-year-old boy with autism by
Missing Aug 18, 2023
share with
Authorities seek public’s help to find at-risk Aliso Viejo man by
More
Skip to content