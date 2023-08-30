Missing octogenarians: Authorities seek men last seen in Lancaster, Colton

| Photos courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Authorities requested public assistance Wednesday to find a missing 83-year-old man last seen in Lancaster.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Leon Parrish Stone was last seen in the 42300 block of Sunnyslope Drive on Aug. 18 at around 3:15 p.m.

Deputies described him as a 6-feet-1-inch white man weighing 250 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He also has a mustache.

According to the sheriff’s department, Stone’s family is concerned for his well-being.

Deputies presumed Stone was in or traveling to Blythe in a gray 2020 Honda Passport with California license plate number 8PPC815.

Anyone with information regarding Stone’s whereabouts was urged to contact the sheriff’s Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Authorities seek help finding missing 83-year-old man

Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to find a missing 83-year-old man last seen in Colton, in San Bernardino County.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, James Richard Thomas, who also goes by Junior or Cap, was last seen Tuesday around 10:30 a.m. near Wildrose Avenue and Valley Boulevard.

Deputies described him as a 5-feet-11-inch Hispanic man weighing 195 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, gray cargo pants, and a metallic necklace.

According to the sheriff’s department, Thomas’ family is concerned about his well-being. Deputies presumed that Thomas was in or traveling to the 300 block of North Arrowhead Avenue in San Bernardino. He was last seen in a white 1997 Lexus SC300 with California license plate number 4LXJ531.

Anyone with information regarding Thomas’ whereabouts was urged to contact the sheriff’s Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.