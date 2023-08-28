Search underway for teen girl who got in a car in Diamond Bar

A search was underway Monday for a 14-year-old girl last seen getting into a blue BMW X6 SUV in Diamond Bar.
Carina Buse was last seem at 9 a.m. Saturday getting into the vehicle in the 23000 block of Robinbrook Place, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Carina is 5 feet tall, 95 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and a scar on her forehead, wearing a long read dress and black sandals.
She might be headed to San Jose, sheriff’s officials said. The BMW X6 SUV is blue with a California license plate number 8SHE162.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.