Woman reported missing, last seen in Palmdale

A 43-year-old woman was reported missing Friday after she was last seen in Palmdale, authorities said Friday.
The family of Juanice Rynee Liggett last heard from her at 8:15 p.m. Thursday, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Liggett is Black, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, has black eyes, black curly hair and a butterfly tattoo in the middle of her neck. Authorities said she is believed to be in the Greater Los Angeles area.
Anyone who has seen Liggett or knows of her whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.