Authorities seek public's help finding missing 16-year-old boy with autism
Authorities seek public’s help finding missing 16-year-old boy with autism

Missing Aug 22, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday to find a 16-year-old boy diagnosed with autism and last seen in Littlerock.

Oscar Zambrano was last seen Monday around 10:30 p.m. near 110th Street East and Avenue V-8, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies described him as a 5-foot-7-inch Hispanic boy weighing 130 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He has a mustache and was last seen wearing a gray sweater, black shorts and white shoes.

Oscar is presumed to be with another missing juvenile from Kern County, 14-year-old Dutchlynn Broitzmen, and possibly may be in the Mojave Desert community of Boron, according to the sheriff’s department.

Oscar’s family is concerned about his well-being due to his medical condition, sheriff’s department officials said.

Anyone with information regarding Oscar’s whereabouts was urged to call the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station at 661-272-2400. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

