Authorities seek public’s help to find at-risk Aliso Viejo man

Authorities sought the public’s help Friday to find a missing 30-year-old man last seen in Aliso Viejo.
Jacob Mykel Gendusa was last seen Monday at an unspecified time before leaving his home in a white 2013 Toyota Prius for an unknown destination, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies described Gendusa as a 5-foot-10-inch white man weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and tan shorts.
The sheriff’s department considers Gendusa as an at-risk missing person due to his past behavior.
Anyone with information regarding Gendusa’s whereabouts was urged to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at 714-647-7000.