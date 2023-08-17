Little Provence Café to sponsor USC Arcadia Hospital Foundation fundraiser

Little Provence Café. | Courtesy photo

In line with the two partner’s vision of making Little Provence Café an important part of the community, Little Provence Café is proud to sponsor a three-day fundraiser benefiting the USC Arcadia Hospital located in Arcadia.

When the two partners of Little Provence Café, Scott Gunderson and Dennis Constanzo, discovered that Charitable Contributions across the United States have dropped off significantly since COVID-19, they immediately decided to reach out to USC Arcadia Hospital to be of help by way of sponsoring a charitable event benefiting the hospital foundation.

“Sponsoring a charitable event benefiting the USC Arcadia Hospital Foundation is certainly in line with our vision of making Little Provence Café an important part of the community, and as a result, we were delighted when the hospital foundation partnered up with us for this fundraiser,” said Scott Gunderson.

The three-day event will take place at the Little Provence Café, located at 1326 S. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, on Aug. 21 to Aug. 23 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The hospital foundation is inviting its staff, doctors and supporters, which number approximately 2,000 people, to have breakfast, lunch or dinner at the Little Provence Café. A generous 25% of what is spent by the invitees will be donated by Little Provence Café to the USC Arcadia Hospital Foundation.

“With approximately 2,000 invitees over a three-day period, our fervent hope is that we cut a rather large check to the USC Arcadia Hospital Foundation fulfilling our desire to be an important part of the community,” said Dennis Constanzo.

The inspiration and recipes behind Little Provence Café come from Grandma Rosie Posie, who lived in Provence for over 60 years. Provence is the fruit and vegetable garden of France. The cafe’s founders’ connection to Provence spans a lifetime of cooking and enjoying the very best Provençal cuisine has to offer. The restaurant is devoted to sourcing, whenever possible, all fresh ingredients locally.