Robert Shappley joins USC Arcadia Hospital as new chief operating officer

Robert Shappley. | Photo courtesy of USC Arcadia Hospital

Robert “Robbie” Shappley has been selected as the new Chief Operating Officer at USC Arcadia Hospital. With more than 12 years of healthcare leadership experience, Shappley is expected to bring tremendous knowledge and skill to the position. Shappley assumed this new role on June 12.

Shappley succeeds Steve Sisto, senior vice president and COO, who is retiring after a long and distinguished career. Shappley will lead and manage the operations of USC Arcadia Hospital. He will assess, plan, implement, and evaluate all aspects of hospital operations to ensure their financial viability, quality of service, efficiency, and operational effectiveness.

Importantly, Shappley will utilize his healthcare business expertise to improve workflows, cost-per-unit of service, and productivity. As a mentor and coach for our caregivers, Shappley will strive to promote effective communication and working relationships within all hospital departments. Besides establishing methods for monitoring employee, patient and physician satisfaction, he will also lead change initiatives through the implementation of creative programs that support the organization’s overall strategic goals.

Prior to joining the Keck Medicine of USC health system, Shappley served as a chief operating officer for Fountain Valley Regional Hospital in Orange County. Shappley has served in hospital leadership roles in California, Arizona and Tennessee. Shappley holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Pepperdine University, a Juris Doctor from the University of Memphis School of Law, and a Master of Business Administration from Wake Forest University.

Founded in 1903, USC Arcadia Hospital is a full-service community hospital with 348 licensed beds. The hospital offers advanced cardiovascular services including cardiac catheterization, electrophysiology, and open-heart surgery. Los Angeles County has designated USC Arcadia Hospital as both a heart attack receiving center and a comprehensive stroke center, as well as an Emergency Department Approved for Pediatrics.

The hospital also offers a variety of services in orthopedics, neurosurgery, obstetrics, gynecology, cancer care, and many other medical specialties. About 45,000 patients are treated annually in the hospital’s Emergency Department. The hospital staff delivers more than 1,200 babies annually and provides care to more than 16,000 inpatients each year. USC Arcadia Hospital was originally founded as the Methodist Hospital of Southern California and affiliated with Keck Medicine of USC in 2022.