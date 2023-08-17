Arcadia Performing Arts Foundation to host 2 former ‘American Idol’ contestants

“American Idol” stars Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken are coming to the Arcadia Performing Arts Center Saturday on Sep. 23.
Together, Ruben and Clay boast an impressive musical legacy, including:
- Twelve albums
- Over eight million albums sold worldwide
- 14 nationwide tours
- A joint Broadway appearance
- Won Four Billboard Music Awards
- Won An American Music Award
- Two Grammy nominations
Ruben and Clay performed live on the 2023 season finale of “American Idol” to announce their reunion tour called “Twenty | The Tour.”
Their show will highlight the music that made them “American Idol” favorites and household names. Arcadia will be the first stop on their west coast leg of their tour.
“We are honored to bring two iconic ‘American Idol’ favorites to Arcadia. As our first show since before the pandemic, it’s beyond exciting to be back, offering world-class entertainment to our community,” stated Jim Romo, Chairman of the Arcadia Performing Arts Foundation Board.
Tickets for “Twenty | The Tour” are available for purchase through the Arcadia Performing Arts Foundation’s website www.arcadiapaf.org.