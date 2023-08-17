fbpx Arcadia Performing Arts Foundation to host 2 former ‘American Idol’ contestants
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Arcadia / Arcadia Performing Arts Foundation to host 2 former ‘American Idol’ contestants

Arcadia Performing Arts Foundation to host 2 former ‘American Idol’ contestants

Arcadia Aug 17, 2023
| Courtesy photo
by
share with

“American Idol” stars Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken are coming to the Arcadia Performing Arts Center Saturday on Sep. 23.

Together, Ruben and Clay boast an impressive musical legacy, including:

  • Twelve albums
  • Over eight million albums sold worldwide
  • 14 nationwide tours
  • A joint Broadway appearance
  • Won Four Billboard Music Awards
  • Won An American Music Award
  • Two Grammy nominations

Ruben and Clay performed live on the 2023 season finale of “American Idol” to announce their reunion tour called “Twenty | The Tour.” 

Their show will highlight the music that made them “American Idol” favorites and household names. Arcadia will be the first stop on their west coast leg of their tour.

“We are honored to bring two iconic ‘American Idol’ favorites to Arcadia. As our first show since before the pandemic, it’s beyond exciting to be back, offering world-class entertainment to our community,” stated Jim Romo, Chairman of the Arcadia Performing Arts Foundation Board.

Tickets for “Twenty | The Tour” are available for purchase through the Arcadia Performing Arts Foundation’s website www.arcadiapaf.org.

More from Arcadia

Arcadia Aug 17, 2023
share with
Little Provence Café to sponsor USC Arcadia Hospital Foundation fundraiser by
Arcadia Jun 22, 2023
share with
Robert Shappley joins USC Arcadia Hospital as new chief operating officer by
Arcadia Apr 11, 2023
share with
Passing Down Financial Values by
Arcadia Mar 07, 2023
share with
Saving for a Short-Term Goal by
Arcadia Oct 14, 2022
share with
Community leader Eileen Wang: A strong voice for Arcadia City Council by
More
Skip to content