Man reported missing, last seen in Compton

A 44-year-old man who authorities say may be depressed was reported missing Tuesday after he was last seen in Compton.
Angel Guerrero was last seen on the 1700 block of N. Graham Avenue south of Stockwell Street, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Guerrero is Latino, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, is bald, has brown eyes, multiple tattoos on both arms and a tattoo of Saint Jude on an arm.
Authorities said he was last seen wearing a brown shirt, black pants and white shoes.
Anyone who has seen Guerrero or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or tips can be sent to lacrimesstoppers.org.