fbpx Authorities seek help finding 77-year-old man with health ailments
Authorities seek help finding 77-year-old man with health ailments

Missing Aug 15, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday to find a missing 77-year-old man last seen over the weekend in Los Angeles who depends on medication.

Henry Limon, who also goes by Enrique, was last seen Sunday around 10 a.m. in the 3900 block of East Sixth Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies described Limon as a 5-foot-10-inch Hispanic man weighing 210 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a button-up short sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and black boots.

According to the sheriff’s department, Limon’s family is concerned about his well-being because he requires medication for mental and other health disorders.

Anyone with information regarding Limon’s whereabouts was urged to call the LASD Homicide Bureau Missing Person Detail at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call 800-222-8477.

share with
share with
share with
share with
share with
share with
