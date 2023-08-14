Search continues for 83-year-old Lancaster man with dementia

Sheriff’s detectives continued their search Sunday to find an at-risk 83-year-old man with dementia who went missing from Lancaster.
Fazil Nuriddin was last seen about 5 p.m. Friday in the 42800 block of Beau Ville Court, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. That is near 35th Street West and West Avenue L.
He is Black, stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 153 pounds. He is bald, with brown eyes. Nurridin was last seen wearing a beige/green polo shirt, black jacket and blue jeans.
Nuriddin may be driving a black 2008 Saturn Vue SUV with a California license plate 5ZTU502.
Anyone with information was asked to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.