64-year-old woman with dementia reported missing in Compton

Authorities sought the public’s help Friday to find a missing 64-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia last seen in Compton.
Maria Carmen Diaz was last seen in the 700 block of North Sloan Avenue, near Long Beach Boulevard and Rosecrans Avenue, Thursday around 10 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies described her as a 5-foot Hispanic woman weighing 122 pounds with gray and black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white blouse, blue sweater and jeans.
According to the sheriff’s department, Diaz’s family is concerned about her whereabouts because of her medical condition.
Anyone with information regarding Diaz’s whereabouts was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau Missing Person Detail unit at 323-890-5500.