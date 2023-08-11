fbpx LASD asks for public's help locating 20-year-old Palmdale woman
Home / News / Missing / LASD asks for public's help locating 20-year-old Palmdale woman

LASD asks for public’s help locating 20-year-old Palmdale woman

Missing Aug 11, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
Authorities sought the public’s help Friday to find a 20-year-old woman last seen in Palmdale.

Merida Andreanaa Mulato was last seen in the 400 block of West Palmdale Boulevard around 5 p.m. Aug. 3, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies described her as a 5-foot-2-inch Black woman weighing 132 pounds with black curly hair and brown eyes.

It is unknown what Mulato was last seen wearing, but she has a “PSALM” tattoo on her right rib, along with an unspecified tattoo on her right hip.

Anyone with information regarding Mulato’s whereabouts was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau Missing Persons Detail unit at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222- 8477.

