Woman diagnosed with dementia goes missing in Malibu

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sought the public’s help Thursday to find a 75-year-old woman last seen in Malibu who authorities said has been diagnosed with dementia and requires medication.
Candace Nyhus Poag was last seen Saturday at 1:46 p.m. on the 6400 block of Cavalleri Road, near Kanan Dume Road, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Poag is white, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 105 pounds, has red hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a red hoodie and sweat pants.
According to authorities, Poag has a possible destination to Woodland Hills.
Anyone with information about Poag or knows of her whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 and tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.