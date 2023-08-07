fbpx Woman suffering from seizures goes missing in Inglewood
Woman suffering from seizures goes missing in Inglewood

Woman suffering from seizures goes missing in Inglewood

Missing Aug 07, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Sunday circulated a photo of a 27-year-old woman who went missing in Inglewood.

Robyn Jeannette De La Torre, who suffers from seizures, was last seen about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 5000 block of Lennox Boulevard, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.

De La Torre was described as a 5-foot-5-inch tall Latino woman weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She wears glasses and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and black backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was urged to call the sheriff’s department at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website lacrimestoppers.org.

