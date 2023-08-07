fbpx Long Beach police look for missing 15-year-old boy - Hey SoCal. Change is our intention.
Home / News / Missing / Long Beach police look for missing 15-year-old boy

Long Beach police look for missing 15-year-old boy

Missing Aug 07, 2023
Robert Taylor-Hunt, 15, went missing in Long Beach. | Photo courtesy of the Long Beach Police Department
by
share with

Authorities sought the public’s help to find a 15-year-old boy who went missing early Monday in Long Beach.

Robert Hunt-Taylor was last seen about 12:20 a.m. Monday at his home in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The boy is Black, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 148 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. He was wearing a red short-sleeve shirt, gray sweat pants and red shoes, and he had a backpack

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was urged to call the LBPD Missing Persons Detail at 562-570-7246, or the dispatch office at 562-435-6711. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website lacrimestoppers.org.

