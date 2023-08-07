fbpx 2 women killed, 3 people injured in boat fire in LB's Alamitos Bay
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Fire / 2 women killed, 3 people injured in boat fire in LB’s Alamitos Bay

2 women killed, 3 people injured in boat fire in LB’s Alamitos Bay

Fire Aug 07, 2023
Firefighters tend to the aftermath of a fatal boat fire in Long Beach. | Photo courtesy of the Long Beach Fire Department/Facebook
by
share with

Two women are dead and three other people are hospitalized with burns Sunday after a 35-foot pleasure boat burst into flames at a fuel dock in the Alamitos Bay, on the eastern side of Long Beach.

The fire was reported at 5:17 p.m. Saturday at the dock in the 200 block of Marina Drive, Long Beach Firefighter Jake Heflin told City News Service.

All of the dead and injured were in their 60s, he said. They have not been identified.

The dock was near a fire station, Heflin said. Firefighters rushed to the scene of the large, smoky fire that could be smelled by residents throughout the east side of Long Beach and seen throughout the marina area. People near the dock told firefighters they heard and felt an explosion.

A Long Beach Fire Department boat crew extinguishes flames from a fatal boat fire in Alamitos Bay. | Photo courtesy of the Long Beach Fire Department

Heflin said preliminary reports indicate that the boat was in the process of or had just finished gassing up at the Alamitos Bay Fuel Dock when the blaze erupted, according to the Long Beach Post. Fueling a boat can be dangerous if fumes are not dissipated before the engine is started.

Long Beach firefighters on land and in the water were assisted in putting out the well-involved fire by Orange County Fire Authority counterparts, Heflin said. No firefighters were injured.

The wreckage was towed to an isolation dock to prevent environmental impacts such as leaking fuel, Heflin said.

More from Fire

Fire Aug 07, 2023
share with
3 killed in crash of firefighting helicopter near Cabazon by
Fire Aug 05, 2023
share with
Riverside fires: Big brusher near Aguanga nearly contained; blazes strike countywide by
Fire Aug 03, 2023
share with
Families displaced by DHS RV park fire get temporary housing by
Fire Aug 03, 2023
share with
Investigation continues into fatal airplane crash at Van Nuys Airport by
Fire Jul 31, 2023
share with
Bonny Fire near Aguanga grows to 2,305 acres, 20% contained by
Fire Jul 28, 2023
share with
Fire erupts near Cahuilla reservation, elsewhere in Riverside area by
More
Skip to content