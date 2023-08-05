Riverside fires: Big brusher near Aguanga nearly contained; blazes strike countywide

Smoke from the Bonny Fire near Aguanga bellows from a hillside. | Photo courtesy of the Riverside County Fire Department/Twitter

The Bonny Fire southeast of Aguanga was 98% contained Saturday, with full containment still expected Monday, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The increase reported at 8 a.m. Friday was the first since the 7 p.m. Thursday update when containment increased from 90% to 95%.

All mandatory evacuation orders tied to the fire were canceled Wednesday as firefighters continued building on the work accomplished overnight, reinforcing containment lines and cooling hot spots, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

According to the Riverside County Fire Department, the evacuation orders impacting properties north of the San Diego County line and south of Ramsey Road were no longer deemed necessary as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.

However, evacuation warnings remain in place for the area south of Bowers Road, north of Rim Rock Road, east of Bonny Lane and west of Chapman Road.

Crews were being released from the fire lines Wednesday afternoon to join personnel battling brush fires in Sage and Cabazon.

The brush fire erupted early in the afternoon July 27 in the area of Bonny and Barber lanes on the edge of the Cahuilla Indian Reservation.

The Bonny Fire nearly swept across Chapman and Johnston roads shortly after 2 p.m. last Friday, prompting Cal Fire air tankers and water-dropping helicopters to unload in the immediate vicinity of several homes, protecting them from damage. One outbuilding and a vehicle were destroyed Friday afternoon.

One firefighter was injured over the weekend, though not seriously.

At the fire’s peak, an estimated 2,000 personnel were on the ground, including county engine and hand crews, as well as strike teams and other firefighters from the Corona Fire Department, Hemet Fire Department, Murrieta Fire & Rescue and other agencies. Hot shot crews from Kern County were also dispatched to the area, which is sparsely populated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A jet drops fire-retardant chemicals on the Bonny Fire. | Photo courtesy of the Riverside County Fire Department/Twitter

Blaze in Santa Ana River bottom quickly contained

A quarter-acre brush fire that erupted Thursday in the Santa Ana River bottom in Riverside was quickly knocked down.

The noninjury blaze was reported at 12:05 p.m. near Market and 24th streets, according to the Riverside Fire Department.

Crews from the city and Riverside County Fire Department were sent to the location and encountered flames moving at a slow rate through medium vegetation.

Firefighters encircled the brusher within 20 minutes, preventing it from spreading toward homes and businesses.

The blaze was completely contained by 12:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Homeless encampments are located throughout the river bottom, and cooking, warming and debris fires are frequent year-round.

Cabazon fires fully contained, evacuations orders lifted

Two brush fires that erupted Wednesday on the south edge of Cabazon and scorched nearly 100 acres are 100% contained and all evacuation orders have been lifted, Riverside County Fire Department reported.

The noninjury blazes were reported about 11:45 a.m. in the area of Almond Street and Esperanza Avenue, nearly a mile south of Interstate 10, according to the department.

Multiple engine and hand crews from the county and U.S. Forest Service were sent to the location and encountered flames moving through medium brush at a moderate rate.

The parallel fires were estimated to be 15 and 80 acres, respectively, and the latter was 75% contained as of 4:30 p.m. before they were reported fully contained just before 10 p.m., according to the fire department.

The fire department reported all road closures and evacuation warnings were lifted. Two fire engines will remain at the incident overnight, patrolling for any hot spots.

Four Cal Fire air tankers and two water-dropping helicopters made runs on the fires for most of the afternoon as they pushed east through the San Gorgonio Pass.

There were no reports of damage.

The cause of the fires was under investigation.

Wildfire erupts in Sage, burning hillside, approaching residences

A brush fire that broke out Wednesday in Sage charred roughly 16 acres and prompted a road closure and one residential evacuation before crews began establishing containment lines.

The noninjury blaze was reported about 1:45 p.m. in the area of Stanley and Sage roads, about four miles north of Highway 371, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. It was 40% contained as of 6:45 p.m.

Multiple engine and hand crews from the county, Cal Fire-San Diego County, the Corona Fire Department and other agencies were sent to the location and encountered flames on a hillside, moving at a moderate rate through light vegetation.

Four Cal Fire air tankers and two water-dropping helicopters initiated a series of runs on the fire, slowing its advance, according to reports from the scene.

One house was in the path of the fire, and sheriff’s deputies evacuated the property, but there were no reports of damage. The area is lightly populated.

As of 4:45 p.m., most of the aircraft had departed the location, with crews making steady progress encircling the blaze.

A stretch of Thomas Road was shut down between Wilson Valley Road and the fire zone.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.