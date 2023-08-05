fbpx Man who suffers from depression goes missing in East Los Angeles
Man who suffers from depression goes missing in East Los Angeles

Missing Aug 05, 2023
Authorities Friday sought the public’s help to find a man they say suffers from depression who went missing from the East Los Angeles area.

Esteban Gabriel Garcia-Godinez, 44, was last seen on July 28 in the 3700 block of Whiteside Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Garcia-Godinez is Hispanic, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

“Mr. Garcia-Godinez suffers from depression,” a sheriff’s department statement said. “His family is concerned for his well-being and are asking for the public’s help.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was urged to call the sheriff’s department at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website lacrimestoppers.org.

