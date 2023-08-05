Man who suffers from depression goes missing in East Los Angeles

Authorities Friday sought the public’s help to find a man they say suffers from depression who went missing from the East Los Angeles area.
Esteban Gabriel Garcia-Godinez, 44, was last seen on July 28 in the 3700 block of Whiteside Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Garcia-Godinez is Hispanic, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
“Mr. Garcia-Godinez suffers from depression,” a sheriff’s department statement said. “His family is concerned for his well-being and are asking for the public’s help.”
Anyone with information on his whereabouts was urged to call the sheriff’s department at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website lacrimestoppers.org.