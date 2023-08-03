Missing 87-year-old man with dementia last seen in La Puente

Authorities sought public assistance Thursday in locating an 87-year-old man with dementia who requires medication and went missing from the La Puente area.
Rong Keng Huang was last seen Thursday around 11:15 a.m. in the 300 block of Richburn Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies described him as a 5-foot-tall Asian man weighing 116 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue and white striped long-sleeve shirt, dark-colored pants, and slippers.
Anyone with information regarding Huang’s whereabouts was urged to contact the LASD Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.