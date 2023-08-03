Authorities seek woman reported missing in Carson

A 38-year-old woman was reported missing Thursday after last being seen in Carson.
Ruby Abriol was last seen on the 500 block of East 224th Street near Figueroa Street on Monday, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
Abriol is Filipina, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information about Abriol or knows of her whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 and tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.