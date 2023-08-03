fbpx Authorities seek woman reported missing in Carson
Home / News / Missing / Authorities seek woman reported missing in Carson

Authorities seek woman reported missing in Carson

Missing Aug 03, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by


A 38-year-old woman was reported missing Thursday after last being seen in Carson.

Ruby Abriol was last seen on the 500 block of East 224th Street near Figueroa Street on Monday, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.

Abriol is Filipina, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about Abriol or knows of her whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 and tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

