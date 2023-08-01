fbpx Authorities seek help finding man missing on Catalina Island
Authorities seek help finding man missing on Catalina Island

Missing Aug 01, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday to find a missing 55-year-old man last seen nearly two weeks ago on Catalina Island who may have been heading for San Diego.

Jack Stanley Thomas, who also goes by “Doc,” was last seen July 19 around 10 p.m. near Avalon Bay, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies described him as a 5-foot-11-inch white man. He weighs 220 pounds, has gray hair, green eyes, a full beard and wears glasses.

Thomas’ family is concerned for his well-being, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Anyone with information regarding Thomas’ whereabouts was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

