Teen girl goes missing in City Terrace area of Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Saturday circulated a photo of a 15-year-old girl who went missing in the City Terrace community of unincorporated Los Angeles County.
Athena Naima Lozano was last seen about 2 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of North Hazard Avenue, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
Lozano was described as a 5-foot-3-inch tall Latino female weighing 100 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tank top and blue-checkered pants.
The sheriff’s East Los Angeles station urged anyone with any information regarding Lozano’s whereabouts to call them at 323-264-4151.
Callers who choose to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.