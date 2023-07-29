fbpx Teen girl goes missing in City Terrace area of Los Angeles County
Teen girl goes missing in City Terrace area of Los Angeles County

Missing Jul 29, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Saturday circulated a photo of a 15-year-old girl who went missing in the City Terrace community of unincorporated Los Angeles County.

Athena Naima Lozano was last seen about 2 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of North Hazard Avenue, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.

Lozano was described as a 5-foot-3-inch tall Latino female weighing 100 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tank top and blue-checkered pants.

The sheriff’s East Los Angeles station urged anyone with any information regarding Lozano’s whereabouts to call them at 323-264-4151.

Callers who choose to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Skip to content