Authorities seek public’s help finding missing 68-year-old woman

Authorities sought public help Friday to find a missing 68-year-old woman last seen in Long Beach.
Guadalupe Lopez-Castillo was last seen near the intersection of Carson Street and Clark Avenue around 4 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies described her as Hispanic. She is 5 feet, 7 inches and 180 pounds, with gray slicked-back hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan hoodie, leggings with a snake print, gray sandals, red socks, several rings, bracelets, hoop earrings and a brown cheetah-print purse with a gold chain.
Anyone with information regarding Lopez-Castillo’s whereabouts was urged to contact the LASD Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.