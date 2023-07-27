fbpx Authorities seek help finding missing 36-year-old woman
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Missing / Authorities seek help finding missing 36-year-old woman

Authorities seek help finding missing 36-year-old woman

Missing Jul 27, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

Authorities sought public assistance Thursday in finding a missing 36-year-old woman with an unspecified mental health condition who was last contacted in March.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Ashley Dalton was last contacted on March 6 around noon at an unspecified location.

Deputies described her as a Black woman, 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a noticeable scar between her eyes and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue-and-green pants and blue shoes.

Dalton has a tattoo of the word “JOSEPH III” on her neck, a tattoo of the word “MAURICE” on her left chest, a tattoo of the word “MONTY” on one of her upper arms, a tattoo of the word “JUDITH” on one of her shins and a tattoo of the word “ALBERT” also on one of her shins, according to the sheriff’s department.

Anyone with information regarding Dalton’s whereabouts was urged to contact the LASD Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau Missing Persons Detail unit at 323- 890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

More from Missing

LA County Jul 26, 2023
share with
25-year-old man diagnosed with mental disorder goes missing by
Los Angeles Jul 25, 2023
share with
LA authorities seek public’s help finding 13-year-old girl by
Los Angeles Jul 24, 2023
share with
Man with dementia reported missing from South Los Angeles by
Los Angeles Jul 22, 2023
share with
Man diagnosed with dementia goes missing near Koreatown by
LA County Jul 21, 2023
share with
Man diagnosed with Alzheimer’s goes missing near Willowbrook by
LA County Jul 20, 2023
share with
Man reported missing after last being seen in Cerritos by
More
Skip to content