Authorities seek help finding missing 36-year-old woman

Authorities sought public assistance Thursday in finding a missing 36-year-old woman with an unspecified mental health condition who was last contacted in March.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Ashley Dalton was last contacted on March 6 around noon at an unspecified location.
Deputies described her as a Black woman, 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a noticeable scar between her eyes and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue-and-green pants and blue shoes.
Dalton has a tattoo of the word “JOSEPH III” on her neck, a tattoo of the word “MAURICE” on her left chest, a tattoo of the word “MONTY” on one of her upper arms, a tattoo of the word “JUDITH” on one of her shins and a tattoo of the word “ALBERT” also on one of her shins, according to the sheriff’s department.
Anyone with information regarding Dalton’s whereabouts was urged to contact the LASD Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau Missing Persons Detail unit at 323- 890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.