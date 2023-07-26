fbpx Authorities discover remains of missing Monrovia hiker
Authorities discover remains of missing Monrovia hiker

Monrovia Weekly Jul 26, 2023
Colin Brian Walker, seen on the right in a resident's surveillance video approaching the Monrovia trailhead. | Photos courtesy of the South Pasadena Police Department
by
share with

Investigators Wednesday discovered the remains of a hiker who went missing nearly two weeks ago after walking on the Clamshell Trail in Monrovia.

Investigators from the South Pasadena Police Department recovered the remains of a man from the Lower Clamshell Area in the Angeles National Forest on Wednesday morning, according to South Pasadena Deputy City Manager Domenica Megerdichian.

The recovery location was within the area of an extensive search and rescue operation for Colin Walker, 53, of South Pasadena, who began a hike on the Clamshell Trail July 15, Megerdichian said.

Based upon the location of the discovery and property found at the scene, SPPD  investigators are reasonably certain the remains are those of Walker, Megerdichian said. No foul play is suspected.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office is continuing its investigation, which will include identifying the remains and determining the cause and manner of death, Megerdichian said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Los Angeles County Fire Department Air Operations Section and Sierra Madre Search and Rescue Team provided assistance to South Pasadena police for the search.

Anyone with additional information on Walker’s disappearance was urged to call the South Pasadena Police Department at 626-403-7297. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

