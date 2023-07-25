fbpx Dog suffers heat exhaustion, airlifted during search for Monrovia hiker
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / San Gabriel Valley / Dog suffers heat exhaustion, airlifted during search for Monrovia hiker

Dog suffers heat exhaustion, airlifted during search for Monrovia hiker

San Gabriel Valley Jul 25, 2023
A deputy with the LA County Sheriff's Department search-and-rescue team carries an injured dog that was helping to search for a missing hiker in the Angeles National Forest near Monrovia. | Photo courtesy of SEBLASD/Twitter
by
share with

As a dangerous heat wave broils Southern California, a search-and-rescue dog with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department collapsed from dehydration and had to be airlifted for emergency safety measures during a search for a hiker last seen in Monrovia, authorities said Saturday.

The search-and-rescue operation, orchestrated by the sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau, was focused on locating 53-year-old South Pasadena resident Colin Brian Walker. Surveillance footage last captured Walker heading toward a trailhead in Monrovia around 6:23 a.m. July 15 wearing a gray shirt, dark colored shorts, brown boots and hat, and carrying a large green backpack and hiking sticks. 

Walker appeared to be prepared for a day’s trek but hasn’t been seen or heard from ever since.

As temperatures soared through the weekend, the specially trained people-finding dog that was aiding in the search effort collapsed from the oppressive heat. The dog’s condition prompted an urgent response from tactical medics with the sheriff’s department air rescue team which was dispatched to the area of Clamshell Peak, a rugged section of the national forest, that was the focal point of the search operation.

The medics’ main objective was “to airlift the canine to safety and provide cooling measures,” Special Enforcement Bureau officials said in a tweet. 

No additional updates on the dog’s condition have been published since deputies’ initial report of the airlift.

However, LASD officials remain tight-lipped about the dog’s present condition. Their initial statement confirmed the helicopter evacuation, but no further updates have been released since.

In addition to K-9 units, the the sheriff’s department has also employed unmanned aircrafts in their search for Walker. 

Last week, South Pasadena police issued an alert about Walker’s disappearance, prompting widespread awareness and concern in the local community. 

Colin Brian Walker, seen on the right in a resident’s surveillance video approaching a Monrovia trailhead. | Photos courtesy of the South Pasadena Police Department

More from San Gabriel Valley

Politics Jul 22, 2023
share with
Local officials mark 6 months since Monterey Park mass shooting by
Environment Jul 21, 2023
share with
Pasadena City Council prioritizes education over lethal control in coyote management by
Dining Jul 21, 2023
share with
Former Barney’s Beanery host in Pasadena ties firing to sexual harassment complaints by
Crime Jul 21, 2023
share with
Authorities ask for public’s help finding escaped inmate in Azusa by
Community Jul 20, 2023
share with
New leadership takes the helm at San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments by
Monrovia Weekly Jul 19, 2023
share with
Avid hiker goes missing, last seen on Monrovia trail by
More
Skip to content