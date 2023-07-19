Avid hiker goes missing, last seen on Monrovia trail

Brian Colin Walker, seen on the right in a resident's surveillance video approaching the Monrovia trailhead. | Photos courtesy of the South Pasadena Police Department

The search is on for a hiker who disappeared after he was last seen approaching a popular hiking destination in Monrovia, South Pasadena police said Tuesday.

Colin Brian Walker, 53, an experienced hiker familiar with the scenic trails of the San Gabriel foothills, has not been seen or heard from since a security camera recorded him on Saturday walking toward a trailhead in Monrovia, according to the South Pasadena Police Department. That was where Walker was last seen, and the trailhead is where investigators are focusing their search efforts.

Residents of the hillside community in the area were also on high alert after Walker’s vehicle was found parked in the 900 block of Ridgeside Drive.

A resident’s surveillance video footage from around 6:23 a.m. Saturday shows Walker wearing a gray shirt, dark-colored shorts and brown boots with gray socks, heading in the direction of the Ridgeside Drive Trailhead carrying a large green backpack and hiking sticks.

Authorities, who described Waker as an “avid hiker,” requested that anyone who may have seen Walker or has any information on his whereabouts to contact South Pasadena police at 626-403-7297.