Man reported missing, last seen in South Los Angeles area

Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to find a man who went missing from the South Los Angeles area.
Dominick Magana, 27, was last seen at about 4 p.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of South Hoover Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Magana is Hispanic, 5-feet-9 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has brown eyes, long black hair and a beard. He may have a foot injury. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, tan pants, a black baseball cap and red shoes.
“Mr. Magana (was) diagnosed with depression and has a possible destination of (a) homeless encampment near Exposition Park,” a sheriff’s statement said. “Dominick’s family is concerned for his well-being and are asking for the public’s help.”
Anyone with information on his whereabouts was urged to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222- TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website lacrimestoppers.org.