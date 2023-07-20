fbpx Man reported missing, last seen in South Los Angeles area
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Missing / Man reported missing, last seen in South Los Angeles area

Man reported missing, last seen in South Los Angeles area

Missing Jul 20, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to find a man who went missing from the South Los Angeles area.

Dominick Magana, 27, was last seen at about 4 p.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of South Hoover Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Magana is Hispanic, 5-feet-9 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has brown eyes, long black hair and a beard. He may have a foot injury. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, tan pants, a black baseball cap and red shoes.

“Mr. Magana (was) diagnosed with depression and has a possible destination of (a) homeless encampment near Exposition Park,” a sheriff’s statement said. “Dominick’s family is concerned for his well-being and are asking for the public’s help.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was urged to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222- TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website lacrimestoppers.org.

More from Missing

Los Angeles Jul 19, 2023
share with
Man reported missing in Los Angeles found by
Long Beach Jul 18, 2023
share with
16-year-old boy goes missing in Long Beach by
LA County Jul 17, 2023
share with
Woman found after going missing in West Hollywood by
LA County Jul 14, 2023
share with
Missing: Boy last seen in Lancaster diagnosed with depression, autism by
Missing Jul 14, 2023
share with
Authorities seek man reported missing from Temple City by
LA County Jul 13, 2023
share with
Man with epilepsy, schizophrenia reported missing in Lancaster by
More
Skip to content