Powerball lottery ticket worth over $1 billion sold in downtown LA
The only ticket with all five numbers and the Powerball number in Wednesday evening’s nearly nationwide Powerball lottery was sold at a mini-market in downtown Los Angeles, according to the California Lottery.
The holder of the ticket purchased at Las Palmitas Mini Market has the option of receiving the $1.08 billion jackpot in 30 installments, or a lump sum payment of $558.1 million.
The jackpot was the sixth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.
The numbers drawn Wednesday were 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and the Powerball number was 24.
The drawing was the 39th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.
There were 39 tickets sold with five numbers but missing the Powerball number, including one each sold in La Puente, Northridge and the Westlake district, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game.
The ones sold in California are each worth $448,750.
The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.9.
The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.
The jackpot for Saturday’s drawing will be $20 million.