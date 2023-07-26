fbpx 25-year-old man diagnosed with mental disorder goes missing
Home / News / Missing / 25-year-old man diagnosed with mental disorder goes missing

25-year-old man diagnosed with mental disorder goes missing

Missing Jul 26, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to find a 25-year-old man diagnosed with an undisclosed mental health disorder and last seen Monday in the Hacienda Heights area.

Jeremiah Charles Moore was last seen in the 15000 block of Los Molinos Street at around 7 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The department described him as a 5-foot-11-inch Hispanic man weighing 230 pounds with shaved black hair, brown eyes and a tattoo of a rose on his upper body. He was last seen wearing a green and gray shirt, black pants and white shoes.

The department said Moore has a possible destination of Hacienda Boulevard and Gale Avenue in Hacienda Heights.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Moore was urged to contact the LASD Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau Missing Person Detail at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

