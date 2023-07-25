LA authorities seek public’s help finding 13-year-old girl

Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday to find a missing 13-year-old girl.
Adelia Miche Morales Hernandez was last contacted by her family at around 8:30 p.m. Monday at an unspecified location, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Deputies said her family is concerned for her well-being, although she has no known medical conditions.
Hernandez was described as a 5-foot-3-inch Hispanic girl weighing 130 pounds with a brown ponytail and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and a silver bracelet on her left hand.
Adelia has no history of running away, according to the sheriff’s department.
Anyone with any information regarding Adelia’s whereabouts was urged to call the East Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station Detective Bureau at 323-981-5006.