Teen boy reported missing from Long Beach

Long Beach police sought the public’s help to find a 15-year-old boy who went missing early Monday.
Robert Taylor-Hunt was last seen about 12:15 a.m. Monday at his home in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
“Taylor-Hunt suffers from medical conditions and is in need of medical attention,” police said in a statement.
The teen is Black, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, gray sweatpants, and red/white Nike high-tops, and he had a gray/black backpack.
Anyone knowing his whereabouts was urged to call 562-570-7246 or 562-435-6711. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website lacrimestoppers.org.