Police seek public help finding missing elderly man with dementia
Home / News / Missing / Police seek public help finding missing elderly man with dementia

Police seek public help finding missing elderly man with dementia

Missing Jun 12, 2023
Bert Turner, 75, was described as a 5-foot-7 Black man weighing 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a dark gray sweat suit and black shoes. | Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles Police Department
by
share with

Police sought public help Monday to find a missing 75-year-old man who has been diagnosed with dementia and was last seen in South Los Angeles.

Bert Tuner was last seen around 6 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Century Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Turner has dementia and may not remember his name, causing his family to grow concerned about his well-being, police said.

Turner was described as a 5-foot-7-inch Black man weighing 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark gray sweat suit and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Turner’s whereabouts was urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800. Tipsters who choose to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

