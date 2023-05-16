Man reported missing, last seen in South El Monte

A 41-year-old man was reported missing Monday after last being seen in South El Monte.
Brian Alonso Parada was last seen at 7:53 p.m. Monday on the 1700 block of Santa Anita Avenue, north of Tyler Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Parada is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 201 pounds, has short black/orange hair, brown eyes and facial hair. He was last seen wearing blue boxer briefs and yellow socks.
Anyone with information about Parada’s whereabouts was urged to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or sent to lacrimestoppers.org.