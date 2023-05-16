fbpx Man reported missing, last seen in South El Monte
Man reported missing, last seen in South El Monte

Man reported missing, last seen in South El Monte

Missing May 16, 2023
missing, south el monte
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by


A 41-year-old man was reported missing Monday after last being seen in South El Monte.

Brian Alonso Parada was last seen at 7:53 p.m. Monday on the 1700 block of Santa Anita Avenue, north of Tyler Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Parada is 5 feet, 5 inches  tall, weighs 201 pounds, has short black/orange hair, brown eyes and facial hair. He was last seen wearing blue boxer briefs and yellow socks.

Anyone with information about Parada’s whereabouts was urged to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

