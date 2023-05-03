Elderly man diagnosed with dementia goes missing in Compton

An 89-year-old man who authorities said has been diagnosed with dementia, high blood pressure and diabetes and was last seen in Compton was reported missing Wednesday.
D.C. Robertson was last seen Tuesday on the 1000 block of West Cressy Street, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Robertson is Black, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, is bald and has brown eyes. Authorities said he may be driving a champagne-colored Buick, unknown license plate number.
Anyone who has seen Robertson or knows of has whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or sent to lacrimestoppers.org.