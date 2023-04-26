SGV missing: 49-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia

Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to find a missing 49-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia last seen in South San Gabriel.
Christy Chanel Townsend was last seen April 17 at around 6:45 a.m. at the intersection of Tegner Drive and Orange Street, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Townsend was described as Black, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 180 pounds, with long brown dreadlocks and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white dress with a floral print, beige sweatpants and a gold ring on her left hand.
Townsend may be driving in a 2000 blue Volkswagen Beetle heading toward El Monte, authorities said.
Family members are concerned about her whereabouts and well-being.
Anyone with information regarding Townsend’s whereabouts is urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau, Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500. Callers choosing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.