fbpx SGV missing: 49-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Nominate your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Nominate →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Missing / SGV missing: 49-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia

SGV missing: 49-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia

Missing Apr 26, 2023
missing, south san gabriel, dementia
| Photos courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to find a missing 49-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia last seen in South San Gabriel.

Christy Chanel Townsend was last seen April 17 at around 6:45 a.m. at the intersection of Tegner Drive and Orange Street, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Townsend was described as Black, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 180 pounds, with long brown dreadlocks and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white dress with a floral print, beige sweatpants and a gold ring on her left hand.

Townsend may be driving in a 2000 blue Volkswagen Beetle heading toward El Monte, authorities said.

Family members are concerned about her whereabouts and well-being.

Anyone with information regarding Townsend’s whereabouts is urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau, Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500. Callers choosing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

More from Missing

LA County Apr 26, 2023
share with
Man, 24, with autism missing from Compton by
LA County Apr 26, 2023
share with
Found: 17-year-old boy with schizophrenia who went missing by
missing, lancaster
LA County Apr 25, 2023
share with
24-year-old bipolar man goes missing, last seen in Lancaster by
LA County Apr 20, 2023
share with
Elderly woman diagnosed with anxiety goes missing in Walnut by
LA County Apr 19, 2023
share with
36-year-old man last seen in Westminster reported missing by
Missing Apr 19, 2023
share with
Silver Alert: Authorities seek 96-year-old man missing in Rosemead by
More
Skip to content