Man, 24, with autism missing from Compton

Authorities are seeking the public’s help to find a man with autism who went missing Wednesday from Compton.
Joshua Isaiah Gibson, 24, was last seen at about 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Harris Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Gibson is Black, 6-feet-3 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue-and-gray jacket, a red polo shirt, blue jeans, and was possibly carrying a green-and-orange backpack.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts was urged to call the sheriff’s department at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.