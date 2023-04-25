24-year-old bipolar man goes missing, last seen in Lancaster

A 24-year-old man diagnosed with schizophrenia and autism was reported missing after last being seen in Lancaster, authorities said Tuesday.
Tommy Fernando Duenas, who has also been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, was last seen Monday at 8 p.m. on the 43900 block of 27th Street West, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
Duenas was described as Latino, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has black spiked hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, a blue denim jacket, black jeans, black sandals and a gauge earring in his left ear.
Anyone who has seen Duenas or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or sent to lacrimesstoppers.org.