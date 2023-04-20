fbpx Elderly woman diagnosed with anxiety goes missing in Walnut
Home / News / Missing / Elderly woman diagnosed with anxiety goes missing in Walnut

Elderly woman diagnosed with anxiety goes missing in Walnut

Missing Apr 20, 2023
by
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Thursday circulated a photo of a 77-year-old woman diagnosed with anxiety who went missing in Walnut.

Shiaw Lang Fan, who is also known as Nancy, was last seen about 9:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 22000 block of Settler Court, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.

Fan was described as a 5-foot, 4-inch tall Asian woman weighing 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff’s Missing Person Unit urged anyone with any information regarding Fan’s whereabouts to call them at 323-890-5500.

Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, use a smartphone  by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.

