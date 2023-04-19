fbpx Silver Alert: Authorities seek 96-year-old man missing in Rosemead
Silver Alert: Authorities seek 96-year-old man missing in Rosemead

Missing Apr 19, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the California Highway Patrol
Authorities Wednesday issued a Silver Alert for a missing 96-year-old man last seen in Rosemead.

Seiichi Taguchi was last seen at around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday near Mission Drive and Earle Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the alert on behalf of the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department.

Taguchi is Asian, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, is bald and has black eyes. Authorities say he is believed to be on foot and wearing a green flannel shirt, black sweatpants, a brown hat and glasses.

Anyone who has seen or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call 911.

The Silver Alert program was established by the CHP to issue and coordinate alerts involving the suspicious or disappearance of elderly, developmentally disabled or cognitively impaired individuals.

