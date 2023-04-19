fbpx 36-year-old man last seen in Westminster reported missing
36-year-old man last seen in Westminster reported missing

Missing Apr 19, 2023
| Photos courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
A 36-year-old man who was last seen in Westminster was reported missing Tuesday.

James Bresnahan was last seen Monday at approximately 8:55 a.m. on the 8500 block of Westminster Boulevard, near Newland Street, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Bresnahan is Asian, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue Dodgers cap, a black jacket, black pants and shoes. Authorities said he might have a possible destination of Santa Ana and may be driving a white 2013 Toyota Prius with a California  license plate 7BIW537.

Anyone who has seen Bresnahan or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

