fbpx Carson teenager missing since New Year's Day found
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Nominate your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Nominate →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Missing / Carson teenager missing since New Year’s Day found

Carson teenager missing since New Year’s Day found

Missing Apr 18, 2023
missing, teen, carson
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

A 16-year-old girl who disappeared from her family’s Carson home on New Year’s Day, prompting repeated pleas to the public for help locating her, has been found, sheriff’s officials said Monday.

No details about where or how Alinka Angeline Castaneda was found, or the circumstances of her extended disappearance, were immediately released.

“Thank you to the public, the media, Aero Bureau, and deputy personnel for their tireless efforts in the search for Ms. Castaneda,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Monday announcing that Alinka had been located.

According to her family, Alinka was last seen outside the family’s home in the 23000 block of South Caroldale Avenue around 5 a.m. Jan. 1.

At a recent news conference, Alinka’s family and investigator Moses Castillo — a former police detective who was helping the family with the search — released footage from a Ring camera showing an unknown male approaching Alinka that morning just before she disappeared.

“Maybe she came out to wish somebody a happy new year, give them a happy new year hug, and then something went sideways from there,” Castillo said. “I don’t know.”

The family said she disappeared without her cell phone or any other possessions. According to the family, the teen called two weeks later and spoke to her younger sister — a call that authorities traced to the Venice area.

“The sister said Alinka sounded scared in her voice, and that she didn’t know where she was, but said that they (won’t) let her go,” Castillo said at the time.

In late February, the teen called again, saying she was at Union Station and would be home that night, but she never arrived.

Castillo said the family feared their daughter was being held against her will, possibly by gang members who were trafficking her.

Castillo declined to comment Monday afternoon about the circumstances of the girl’s discovery, referring inquiries to the sheriff’s department, which did not immediately offer any additional details.

A $100,000 reward for information leading to the teen had been on offer. It was unclear if anyone will be able to claim the money.

More from Missing

Crime Apr 11, 2023
share with
Found: 5-year-old girl allegedly taken by 84-year-old man by
Arcadia Weekly Apr 10, 2023
share with
Arcadia police searching for missing teenage boy by
LA County Apr 07, 2023
share with
Authorities seek help finding wanted 49-year-old epileptic man by
Missing Apr 07, 2023
share with
87-year-old woman last seen in South San Gabriel reported missing by
Missing Apr 07, 2023
share with
Authorities seek man diagnosed with autism missing in Studio City by
missing, rosemead
Missing Apr 06, 2023
share with
27-year-old woman goes missing, last seen in Rosemead by
More
Skip to content