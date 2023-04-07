26 tree fires in LA under investigation; man arrested in Westlake fire

| Photo by perutskyy/Envato Elements

A man was arrested for allegedly starting a tree fire that spread to an apartment building in the Westlake area, fire officials said Friday, but the blaze was unrelated to a recent series of tree fires in the Mount Washington, Glassell Park and Silver Lake areas that remain under investigation.

The 38-year-old man was taken into custody in connection with a tree fire that occurred about 8:20 p.m. Thursday and spread to an apartment building in the 1500 block of West Cambria Street, said Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The man was arrested on suspicion of “arson that causes an inhabited structure or inhabited property to burn,” which is a felony, the LAFD reported. His name was not immediately released.

Prange said the Westlake fire “was unrelated to the recent spree of 26 tree fires, which remains under active investigation.” Those fires have occurred since March 1 in the Mount Washington, Glassell Park and Silver Lake areas, Prange said.

The investigation was being conducted by personnel from the LAFD, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Los Angeles Police Department, Prange said.

“These agencies are working collaboratively to conduct a thorough investigation and to bring to justice any potential criminal behavior,” Prange said. “Determining the cause of these fires remains a high priority, in an effort to increase public safety.”

No reports of significant damage or injuries have been associated with the series of fires, Prange said.

Anyone with information about the fires was urged to contact the LAFD Arson Tip Line at 213-893-9850 or LAFDArson@lacity.org