7-year-old boy reported missing from Arlington Heights

Authorities on Wednesday sought the public’s help to find a 7-year-old boy who went missing from Arlington Heights.
Derek Clay was last seen about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the courtyard of an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Crenshaw Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The boy is Black, 5 feet tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, a gray sweater, dark pants and blue sneakers.
Anyone knowing his whereabouts was urged to call 877-LAPD-247, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.