fbpx 7-year-old boy reported missing from Arlington Heights
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Nominate your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Nominate →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Missing / 7-year-old boy reported missing from Arlington Heights

7-year-old boy reported missing from Arlington Heights

Missing Apr 05, 2023
Derek Clay, 7, was last seen about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment building in the 1100 block of Crenshaw Boulevard. | Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles Police Department
by
share with

Authorities on Wednesday sought the public’s help to find a 7-year-old boy who went missing from Arlington Heights.

Derek Clay was last seen about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the courtyard of an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Crenshaw Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The boy is Black, 5 feet tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, a gray sweater, dark pants and blue sneakers.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts was urged to call 877-LAPD-247, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

More from Missing

Missing Mar 31, 2023
share with
Found: Man diagnosed with dementia who went missing in Garden Grove by
LA County Mar 30, 2023
share with
13-year-old girl last seen in Carson reported missing by
missing, lancaster, teen
LA County Mar 30, 2023
share with
Teenage girl reported missing, last seen in Lancaster by
LA County Mar 30, 2023
share with
40-year-old intellectually disabled man goes missing in Carson by
missing, compton, depression
LA County Mar 29, 2023
share with
Woman diagnosed with depression goes missing in Compton by
Missing Mar 24, 2023
share with
Found: 13-year-old girl who went missing in Pico Rivera by
More
Skip to content