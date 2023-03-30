Teenage girl reported missing, last seen in Lancaster

A 16-year-old girl who authorities said has threatened to commit suicide on prior occasions was reported missing Wednesday evening after last being seen in Lancaster.
Destiny Palacios was last seen at 4:10 p.m Wednesday on the 43600 block of Tranquility Court, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Destiny is Latina, 5 feet tall, weighs 115 pounds, has brown hair with blonde highlights, brown eyes and wears braces. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, black leggings and a pink backpack.
Anyone who has seen Destiny or knows of her whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or sent to lacrimestoppers.org.