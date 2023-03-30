fbpx Teenage girl reported missing, last seen in Lancaster
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Nominate your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Nominate →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Missing / Teenage girl reported missing, last seen in Lancaster

Teenage girl reported missing, last seen in Lancaster

Missing Mar 30, 2023
missing, lancaster, teen
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

A 16-year-old girl who authorities said has threatened to commit suicide on prior occasions was reported missing Wednesday evening after last being seen in Lancaster.

Destiny Palacios was last seen at 4:10 p.m Wednesday on the 43600 block of Tranquility Court, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Destiny is Latina, 5 feet tall, weighs 115 pounds, has brown hair with blonde highlights, brown eyes and wears braces. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, black leggings and a pink backpack.

Anyone who has seen Destiny or knows of her whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

More from Missing

LA County Mar 30, 2023
share with
40-year-old intellectually disabled man goes missing in Carson by
missing, compton, depression
LA County Mar 29, 2023
share with
Woman diagnosed with depression goes missing in Compton by
Missing Mar 24, 2023
share with
Found: 13-year-old girl who went missing in Pico Rivera by
LA County Mar 24, 2023
share with
Girls reported missing from Palmdale found by
LA County Mar 21, 2023
share with
Man reported missing in Hacienda Heights by
missing, teen, carson
LA County Mar 17, 2023
share with
Family seeks help locating Carson teen missing since New Year’s by
More
Skip to content