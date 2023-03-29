fbpx Woman diagnosed with depression goes missing in Compton
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Nominate your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Nominate →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Missing / Woman diagnosed with depression goes missing in Compton

Woman diagnosed with depression goes missing in Compton

Missing Mar 29, 2023
missing, compton, depression
| Photos courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

A 20-year-old woman who detectives said has been diagnosed with depression was reported missing after last being seen in Compton, authorities said Wednesday.

Jackie Aguayo was last seen at around 2 a.m. Thursday on the 1400 block South Tamarind Avenue, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Aguayo is Latina, 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 160 pounds, has brown hair, brown eyes and a nose piercing. She was last seen driving a blue 2014 Kia Optima with a California license plate 8FBA309.

Anyone who has seen Aguayo or knows of her whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

More from Missing

Missing Mar 24, 2023
share with
Found: 13-year-old girl who went missing in Pico Rivera by
LA County Mar 24, 2023
share with
Girls reported missing from Palmdale found by
LA County Mar 21, 2023
share with
Man reported missing in Hacienda Heights by
missing, teen, carson
LA County Mar 17, 2023
share with
Family seeks help locating Carson teen missing since New Year’s by
LA County Mar 17, 2023
share with
Missing: Man with schizophrenia who requires medical assistance by
LA County Mar 15, 2023
share with
Teenager with autism goes missing in Paramount by
More
Skip to content