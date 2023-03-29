Woman diagnosed with depression goes missing in Compton

A 20-year-old woman who detectives said has been diagnosed with depression was reported missing after last being seen in Compton, authorities said Wednesday.
Jackie Aguayo was last seen at around 2 a.m. Thursday on the 1400 block South Tamarind Avenue, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Aguayo is Latina, 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 160 pounds, has brown hair, brown eyes and a nose piercing. She was last seen driving a blue 2014 Kia Optima with a California license plate 8FBA309.
Anyone who has seen Aguayo or knows of her whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or sent to lacrimestoppers.org.