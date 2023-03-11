Gun violence: Shooting-related crimes this week in LA County

| Photo by mblach/Envato Elements

In addition to three LAPD officers being wounded and an officer-involved shooting in Long Beach, a number of other incidents involving firearms also impacted Los Angeles area residents this past week, as President Biden announced he will visit Monterey Park on Tuesday to address gun violence.

Standoff with barricaded suspect, deputies continues

A standoff between Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies and a barricaded suspect is now in its 14th hour in the Valinda area, authorities said Saturday.

ABC7 reported that deputies initially responded to the area on a report of a person firing shots at pedestrians.

The standoff began shortly before 2:30 p.m Friday in the 16900 block of Wing Lane, according to the sheriff’s department.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies responding to the area came under fire, prompting them to exchange gunfire with the suspect.

The suspect then barricaded inside a home in the area, authorities said.

The department’s Special Enforcement Bureau was called to assist deputies as the standoff dragged on into the evening .

One woman was taken to a hospital from the scene with injuries unrelated to the shooting, sheriff’s officials said. The woman’s condition was unclear, as were the nature of her injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Four wounded, one critically, in two South Los Angeles shootings

Four people were wounded in two shootings less than a mile apart in South Los Angeles Thursday evening, with one victim hospitalized in critical condition.

The first shooting was reported at approximately 8:04 p.m. in the 700 block of West Imperial Highway, near South Hoover Street, where Los Angeles Police Department officers found three people suffering from gunshot wounds, Officer Mike Lee told City News Service.

One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition and two other victims are in an unknown condition.

The second shooting occurred at approximately 8:17 p.m. in the 10900 block of South Figueroa Street, five blocks north of Imperial Highway, according to CBS 2. One victim was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.

There was no suspect information in either shooting.

Two wounded in South Los Angeles shooting

A 45-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman are in the hospital Thursday after they were shot in South Los Angeles.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southeast Division responded at 12:44 a.m. to 11316 and 1/2 Main Street near Imperial Highway where they learned the victims were standing at the location and saw a man across the street who suddenly began shooting at them, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.

The victims were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Witnesses at the scene said approximately 40 bullet casings could be seen on Main north of Imperial Highway.

Man found shot to death in Bell

A 35- to 40-year-old-man was shot and killed in Bell and detectives Wednesday are investigating his death.

Bell Police Department officers were called at 8:25 p.m. Tuesday to the 5000 block of Rickenbacker Road, south of Atlantic Avenue and west of the Long Beach (710) Freeway where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso, said Lt. Michael Gomez of the Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Department.

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There is no suspect or suspect vehicle information, authorities said.

Sheriffs detectives are assisting the Bell police with their homicide investigation.

Anyone who has information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

Royal Palms Beach in San Pedro to close early on weekends after shooting

Royal Palms Beach in San Pedro, site of a weekend shooting that left five men wounded, reopened Tuesday — but officials have detailed new, restricted weekend hours that are being implemented at the troubled seaside location.

According to a joint announcement by County Supervisor Janice Hahn and City Councilman Tim McOsker, the beach will close at 4:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays until further notice.

The beach will continue to close at dusk Mondays through Thursdays, and all closing times also apply to the beach parking lot, the officials said.

Both officials also said there have been other concerning incidents at the beach.

Soon after Saturday night’s shooting at a barbecue — in which one of the five victims was critically wounded — Hahn and McOsker announced that Royal Palms would be closed Sunday as well as close earlier on weekends “as we work on plans together to ensure safety and peaceful community use.”

The complete closure was extended through Monday — and Monday’s announcement by the two officials provided details of the new closure hours going forward.

“We need to balance preserving access to this beach with the demands of public safety,” Hahn said in a statement Monday. “This shooting was an escalation of a series of problems we have had at Royal Palms. Closing the beach early on weekends is going to help us prevent another tragedy while we work with law enforcement on a long-term strategy.”

McOsker, whose 15th Council District includes San Pedro, said in a statement Monday, “The tragedy of this weekend highlights why it’s so important to keep our beaches and our parks safe.”

“Our community remains shaken by the shooting that occurred last Saturday and I hope the suspects are quickly apprehended and brought to justice,” he added. “Royal Palms has previously been a place of dangerous behavior so it’s critical we make adjustments now for the safety of our neighbors and beach goers.”

The shooting was reported at 5:45 p.m. Saturday at Paseo Del Mar and Graysby Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Warren Moore.

Two suspects approached the men and an altercation ensued that led to the shooting, police said.

“We’re outraged and saddened by the shooting at Royal Palms Beach in San Pedro that has left five people injured,” Hahn said Saturday night, shortly after the gunfire, in a joint statement with McOsker.

“It’s tragically ironic that today (Saturday) we hosted a gun buy- back event just a few miles away from this location. Gun violence is wreaking havoc on our community.”

Four of the wounded men were taken to hospitals by paramedics, Moore said. One victim was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. Two of the victims remained in the hospital Monday and three have been released, police said.

The shootings are being investigated by the LAPD’s Harbor Area Gang Impact Team.

The LAPD confirmed the shootings were the result of an altercation.

The two suspects drove away in a silver sedan, police said.

Moore told the Los Angeles Times the suspect has been described as a man in his 20s with a buzz haircut, wearing all black, including a black mask, and is believed to have fired a semiautomatic handgun.

Suspect who allegedly fired shots in Westlake area arrested after standoff

A 40-year-old woman who allegedly brandished a firearm at firefighters who responded to a medical call and fired several shots into the air before barricading herself inside a home was arrested Tuesday.

No injuries were reported, although the woman was taken to a hospital after she was arrested late Tuesday afternoon.

The situation unfolded around noon, when paramedics were sent to the 2600 block of James M. Wood Boulevard on a report of a woman with an undisclosed medical problem, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. As paramedics neared the location, they heard one or more possible gunshots and notified police, the LAFD reported.

Police said the woman had brandished a firearm at firefighters moments before shooting several rounds into the air. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the scene, including a SWAT team, beginning a standoff.

Some residents in the area were evacuated during the barricade.

The suspect was not immediately identified.

Woman wounded in drive-by shooting in Hollywood

A woman in her 20s was in the hospital Tuesday after she was wounded in a drive-by shooting following an argument in Hollywood.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Division were called at 2:15 a.m. to Cherokee Avenue between Hollywood Boulevard and Selma Avenue where they learned the victim had a confrontation with two men believed to be in their 30s inside a nightclub, an LAPD spokesman told City News Service.

After the woman left the club and began walking to her car, she was shot from an unidentified vehicle driven by the suspects, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Suspect remains at large after Calabasas party shooting

Authorities sought the public’s help Monday to locate a suspect who shot and wounded a person at a party in Calabasas, then fled the scene.

Deputies were called around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to the 5000 block of Parkway Calabasas, near the Ventura (101) Freeway, according to the sheriff’s department.

Witnesses told investigators a brief argument occurred between two groups of partygoers, prompting the shooting, according to the sheriff’s department.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to her left shoulder, sheriff’s officials said. She told deputies she was on the second-story balcony of the residence when she heard about two to three gunshots.

“She immediately felt a burning sensation in her back and realized she had been shot,” according to the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station. “Her friend took her to the bathroom and assisted her to the brick wall where she rendered aid until the sheriffs arrived.”

A suspect description was not immediately available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detectives Alvarez or Awad at the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station at 818-878-1808. Anyone who prefers to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Woman wounded in Vermont Knolls shooting

A 26-year-old woman was wounded Monday morning in the Vermont Knolls area of Los Angeles.

The shooting occurred at about 12:30 a.m. at 74th and Figueroa streets, according to Officer D. Orris of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.

The woman was sitting inside a vehicle with the suspect when the man allegedly shot her, Orris said. “She ran from the location and called police.”

Paramedics took the woman to a hospital where she had stable vital signs, he said.

Man fatally shot inside vehicle in Pico-Union; shooter at large

Los Angeles police asked for the public’s help Sunday to identify the shooter who killed a man Sunday as he sat in his vehicle in the Pico-Union neighborhood.

The shooting in the 1900 block of South Orchard Avenue was reported at 3:30 a.m., according to the LAPD.

The man was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

A male suspect reportedly fled the scene in a light-colored vehicle, the LAPD reported. Police did not get his description.

A motive for the shooting was unknown. Anyone with information on this homicide was asked to call the LAPD’s 24-hour tipline at 877-527-3247. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.