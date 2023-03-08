fbpx President Biden to visit Monterey Park Tuesday
President Biden to visit Monterey Park Tuesday

San Gabriel Valley Mar 08, 2023
President Joe Biden. | Photo by Gage Skidmore (CC BY-SA 2.0)
by
President Joe Biden will visit Monterey Park Tuesday to discuss his efforts to reduce gun violence, the White House announced Wednesday evening.

Biden made reference to the Jan. 21 mass shooting in Monterey Park that left 11 dead in his State of the Union address Feb. 7, calling for a ban on assault weapons and saluting Brandon Tsay, the hero who wrestled a gun away from the Monterey Park mass shooter and likely prevented a second tragedy from occurring in nearby Alhambra.

Tsay was among the guests in first lady Jill Biden’s viewing box for the speech.

The visit will be Biden’s first to the Los Angeles area since Oct. 12-14 when he visited a Metro construction site, spoke at a political fundraiser and at Irvine Valley College.

Biden is scheduled to be in San Diego Monday to meet with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to discuss the Australia-United Kingdom-United States partnership known as AUKUS.

Biden will also participate in bilateral meetings with Sunak and Albanese.

